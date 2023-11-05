Russia has entered stage of strengthening its sovereignty – first deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia entered the stage of strengthening its sovereignty and creating all elements ensuring it in 2022, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said at the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon within the framework of the International RUSSIA EXPO.

"In fact, a new stage of development of our economy and our society overall started in 2022. <…> This stage may be called the stage, speaking about a clear goal, of strengthening sovereignty and creating all elements for ensuring it," he said.

"Sovereignty <…> is the ability to implement own national agenda, own development targets amid changing world," Belousov added.