Eastern Range to see freight traffic growth this year — Russian Railways

VLADIVOSTOK, October 17. /TASS/. The freight traffic at the Eastern Range of railways will gain 6% in 2023, head of the Far Eastern Railway - Branch of Russian Railways Evgeny Veide said.

"Shipments are expected overall to have the incremental growth of about 6% as of the end of 2023. We are now targeting 6.5%, considering that construction is in progress, especially for segments of the Baikal-Amur railway," Veide said. "We dispatched 6,162 container trains year-to-date. Incremental growth is 21% against the last-year level," he noted.

According to estimates of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the eastern directions account for more than a half (55%) of total freight turnover in Russia.