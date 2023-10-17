Authorities cannot ban importers from purchasing Russian gas — Austrian chancellor

VIENNA, October 17. /TASS/. The authorities cannot ban the largest Austrian gas importer OMV from purchasing fuel from Russia as a move like that would hit the market, the republic’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in an interview aired by Puls24 TV channel.

"An additional law that would allegedly cover OMV only, could be passed, though it would rock the whole market," he said.

Meddling in the companies’ business by the state will hurt Austria’s image among international investors, the politician added.

The Austrian government has repeatedly stated that it wants to cut dependence on Russian gas. According to figures provided by the country’s energy ministry, the share of Russian gas in Austrian imports equaled 43% in August 2023.