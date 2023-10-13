Aleppo Airport to restore operation after Israeli airstrikes on October 14

BEIRUT, October 13. /TASS/. The international airport in the economic capital of Syria, Aleppo, will resume operation on Saturday, October 14, the Syrian Ministry of Transport said in a statement, published by the SANA news agency.

"The air service in the Aleppo airport, where the runway was damaged by an Israeli missile strike, will be resumed at 08:00 local time," the statement reads. "Civilian aviation repair brigades, in cooperation with construction specialists have removed the aftermath of the Israeli aggressive attack within record time span."