Pakistan ready for sustainable economic cooperation with Russia — Karachi newspaper

ISLAMABAD, October 13. /TASS/. Pakistan is committed to creating conditions for sustainable economic cooperation with Russia, Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz said at the meeting with Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, The Dawn newspaper reported.

"Our discussions today have set the stage for a brighter economic partnership with Russia", Ejaz said, as quoted by the Karachi-based newspaper. Pakistan looks forward to expanding trade, opening up new avenues for cooperation, and further strengthening the longstanding bonds of friendship between the two countries, he added.

The Pakistani commerce minister "welcomed the positive developments in bilateral trade and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate an environment conducive to robust economic cooperation," the newspaper said. "The meeting marks another step towards realizing the full potential of trade ties between Pakistan and Russia," The Dawn added.

Overall, bilateral Russian-Pakistani trade amounted to $920 mln in 2022-2023, according to the newspaper. Pakistan’s exports to Russia totaled $74 million, while imports amounted to $846 million.

"Pakistan’s exports to Russia encompass a diverse range of products, including citrus fruit, leather apparel, ready-made garments, potatoes, home textiles, woven cotton fabrics, surgical and medical apparatus, woven fabric of synthetic staple fiber, and salt," the newspaper said. Key imports from Russia to Pakistan consist of wheat and meslin, dried pulse crops, and bituminous coal, in particular.