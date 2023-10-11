Russia ready to boost supplies of petroleum products to Saudi Arabia — Novak

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia has offered increasing supplies to petroleum products to Saudi Arabia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Russia is ready to increase supplies of petroleum products to Saudi Arabia. This cooperation has high potential," he said.

Moscow also expects Russian companies to cooperate with Saudi Aramco in the area of artificial intelligence, Novak added.

Moreover, Russia offers cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the area of oil and gas and pipeline equipment, according to files to the meeting of the intergovernmental commission. In particular, the issue is about joint development of standards and the compliance assessment system, supplies of oil and gas equipment and deliveries of pipeline products.