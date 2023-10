MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Global oil demand may rise by 16 mln barrels per day (mbd) by 2045 compared with 2022 to 116 mbd, according to OPEC’s long-term outlook dubbed World Oil Outlook (WOO).

It its outlook published last year the organization expected global oil demand to grow by 13 mbd by 2045 compared with 2021 to 110 mbd.

OPEC also projects global oil demand to rise by 10.6 mbd in 2028 compared with 2022 to 110.2 mbd.