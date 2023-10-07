Kazakhstan ready to further increase volume of Russian gas transportation – president

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 7. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the country is interested in further increasing the volume of Russian gas transportation.

"Over 20,000 km of main gas pipelines with annual throughput capacity of up to 255 bln cubic meters pass through Kazakhstani territory. Kazakhstan is interested in fully using its transit potential and is ready to increase the volume of Russian gas transportation," Tokayev said at the ceremony of launching the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This endeavor serves the interests of all parties concerned, Tokayev added. "This is truly a historical event, which opens another bright page in the history of good neighborly relations between our countries, raising our strategic cooperation and interaction in the field of energy to a new level," he said.

In turn, Putin announced plans to form a working group to examine the prospects for boosting energy cooperation with Kazakhstan and the region as a whole.