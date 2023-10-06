Discover Taimyr tourist platform launched in Norilsk

KRASNOYARSK, October 6. /TASS/. The Discover Taimyr platform, containing all tourist products on the Taimyr Peninsula, was launched in Norilsk, the Norilsk Development Agency's press secretary, Anna Finn, told a media forum.

"We have launched a digital innovative tourist platform, which contains all tourist products offered on the Taymyr Peninsula. The platform has united tourist operators, guides. It works like a buildable board game. A tourist may build a tour, plan a route," she said.

"Discover Taimyr offers tours of various costs. There are also tours to industrial enterprises, like, for example, a dairy or a bakery. Or, for example, sports or gastronomy tourism. And, surely, all attractions in Norilsk," she added.

The plan is to translate the platform into English and Chinese.

The Norilsk Development Agency was founded by Norilsk, the Nornickel Company, and the Vladimir Potanin Foundation in 2017 to implement public projects to improve the urban environment and create conditions for sustainable social and economic development.

The 11th inter-regional media forum Yenisei PF runs in Krasnoyarsk on October 5-6. The event features more than 40 federal experts, including TASS representatives.