NWF stands at $140.1 bln as of October 1 — Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The National Wealth Fund (NWF) totaled 13.64 trillion rubles ($140.1 bln) or 9.1% of GDP projected for 2023 as of October 1, the Russian Finance Ministry said.

Liquid assets of NWF as at October 1 amounted to 7.14 trillion rubles or $73.3 bln (4.8% of projected GDP in 2023), the Ministry noted.

NWF accounts with the Bank of Russia currently keep 4.07 bln euro, 279.77 bln yuan ($38.9 bln), 508.26 metric tons of gold in the depersonalized form and 395.9 mln rubles ($3.6 mln).