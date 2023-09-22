Russia’s fish exports rise by 4% to 1.4 mln tons in January-August

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The volume of exports of fishery products from Russia in physical terms in January-August 2023 increased by 4% year-on-year and amounted to 1.4 mln metric tons, according to Federal Agency for Fishery.

"Exports of Russian fish products in January-August 2023 (excluding trade outside the customs area) amounted to about 1.4 mln tons, which is 4% more than the level of 2022," the statement said.

At the same time, in value terms, $3.6 bln worth of fish products were exported, which is 4% less than the figure in 2022. Imports of fish products in January-August 2023 amounted to about 390,000 metric tons, which is 26% more than the 2022 level.