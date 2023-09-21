Russia to introduce flexible export duties on alcohol, tobacco, fish, dairy products

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian government has introduced flexible export duties on live animals, fish, dairy products, vegetables, fruits and a number of other goods in the amount of 4% to 7% at an exchange rate above 80 rubles per dollar, according to the relevant Cabinet resolution.

The list also includes coffee, tea, cereals, prepared meat and fish products, sugar and confectionery, cocoa, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, tobacco products, and animal feed. There are exceptions for some items.

Earlier, the Russian government announced that from October 1, flexible export duties will be applied to a wide range of goods and these duties will be tied to the ruble exchange rate. The measure is temporary and aimed at protecting the domestic market. The duty will range from 4% to 7% depending on the exchange rate of the national currency. At 80 rubles per dollar and below, the duty will be zero.