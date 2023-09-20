Russian agricultural producers harvest over 123 mln tons of grain in 2023

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian agricultural producers have already harvested more than 123 mln metric tons of grain in 2023, and up to 60 mln metric tons of grain will be exported this season, according to Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev.

"Despite not the best weather conditions in a number of regions, Russian farmers have already harvested more than 123 mln tons of grain. Thus, we have already surpassed the previously announced forecast. We know we will definitely reach the volume of 130 mln tons indicated by our president. The grain harvest of 2023 will allow us to fully supply the domestic market, as well as supply up to 60 mln tons of grain abroad this season," Patrushev said.

He added that Russia has already exported $31.3 bln worth of agricultural products in 2023 - by the end of the year, the country will retain its status as a net food exporter. "We can talk about fully supplying the domestic market in terms of most food products. We also again expect impressive volumes of our exports. At the moment, we have supplied $31.3 bln worth of products to foreign markets and expect that by the end of the year Russia will retain its status as a net exporter food," he said.

Previously, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture estimated the grain harvest in Russia in 2023 at 123 mln metric tons, of which 78 mln metric tons of wheat, allowing for an upward revision of the forecast.