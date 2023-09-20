Gazprom will stop supplies via Power of Siberia on September 21-27 due to planned repairs

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Gazprom will stop gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline to China on September 21-27 due to annual scheduled repairs, the holding says.

"From September 21 to 27, scheduled maintenance work will take place on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. During this period, gas transportation will be temporarily suspended," the statement says.

In accordance with the gas purchase and sale agreement along the "eastern route" between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC, maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is carried out twice a year: in spring and autumn, the company noted.

In the spring, maintenance work on the gas pipeline was carried out from March 28 to April 4.

At the end of 2022, Russia exported 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China. As Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted, in 2023, Russian gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia will amount to 22 billion cubic meters.

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia, the export capacity of the gas pipeline is 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

In 2014, Gazprom and CNPC signed a $400 bln agreement on Russian gas supplies to China for the next 30 years. The first pipeline supplies began in December 2019.