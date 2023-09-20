Belarus to soon sign documents unifying energy system with Russia

TYUMEN, September 20. /TASS/. Belarus sees no need to postpone the integration of its energy system with that of Russia - the integration will lead to the development of a single energy market in early 2024. The documentation will be finalized by Belarus in the near future, Deputy Energy Minister of Belarus Denis Moroz said on Wednesday.

"Everything is going according to our schedule - we do not see any changes. We'll conclude the agreement by the end of the year," he said.

According to Moroz, a joint agreement between Belarus and Russia is currently being drafted. "It sets the ground rules for the operation of this market. The document is going through internal state procedures and we expect it to be signed soon," he continued.

Moroz noted that documents have already been signed under the Union programs to ensure that this decision would be effective from 2024. However, the agreement has yet to be finalized.