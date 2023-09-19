Russian aircraft can be transferred under single brand — head of Yakovlev Design Bureau

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian civil aircraft will most likely be transferred under a single brand, but the name has not yet been chosen. Andrey Boginsky, General Director of the Yakovlev Design Bureau, said this in an interview with TASS.

Yakovlev Design Bureau is a Russian aircraft designer and manufacturer, which is controlled by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

"In my opinion, most likely, this should be done. The question is when will we come to this. It is important to come up with a name, which is very harmonious for the aircraft, both in Russian and in English, so that linguistic twists do not arise. We cannot ignore it, because the capacity of the Russian market is not infinite," Boginsky noted.

In August 2022, head of UAC, Yuri Slyusar, stated that the corporation retains plans to transfer civil aircraft under a single brand. Also, head of Rostec Sergey Chemezov, noted that the SSJ 100 aircraft could change its name, including to a Russian one. Boginsky did not rule out that Russian aircraft can receive one brand for the domestic market, and another for foreign markets.

"It’s possible, but we don’t have any final decisions yet. Let’s now enter serial production, and then announce at least intermediate options that we will consider. We approach this very seriously, even somewhat reverently," he added.