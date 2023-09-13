NWF money not considered for USC support — Deputy Industry Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Allocation of money from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) as financial support from the government is not considered, Deputy Minister of Industry Viktor Evtukhov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"NWF money will not be allocated directly to cover USC losses. Firstly, NWF money are repayable. Secondly, they are spent only to implement projects related to development and not to coverage of losses," the official said.

VTB Bank will receive 100% of USC shares held in federal property for fiduciary management over five years.