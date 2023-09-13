X5 Group to launch hub in Khabarovsk — spokesperson

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. X5 Group plans to build a wholesale and distribution center in Khabarovsk, head of the Far East government relations office of the Russian retailer Ekaterina Gavrilova said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We plan opening a large hub in Khabarovsk later. We will not be able to push forward suppliers to stores without it. It will be a multi-temperature wholesale and distribution center that will support storage of vegetables, frozen foods and products. Its construction will end in the third quarter of 2025. Then it will be possible to talk about more serious expansion to the Far East. It is difficult to do this without suich hub," she said.