Kiev’s attempts to get inside the heads of Russian people with drone attacks falling flat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Kiev's attempts to attack Russian territory with drones are meant to get inside the heads of the Russian people, but this is not working, ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Drone warfare as we know it is not militarily decisive. This is psychological warfare against the Russian population. I haven't particularly felt these attempted attacks myself, and I get the feeling that no one in Moscow or anywhere else is panic-stricken by them," she said.

Kneissl also said that she drives a car in Russia and takes a paper map with her in case of navigation problems.

