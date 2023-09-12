Russia, China hear each other out on matters of trade, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Both Russia and China pursue their own interests in trade, but it is incorrect to say that they do not respond to each other’s requests in this area, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Commenting on statements by Russian entrepreneurs about difficulty interacting with Chinese partners, the head of state noted that China is an "independent country."

"China, first of all, proceeds from its own interests and we do the same. We also proceed from our interests. It is wrong to say that we do not respond to each other’s needs [in trade]," he stressed.

The President recalled that on such a "sensitive topic" as the opening of the Chinese market to Russian miners, the issue was resolved successfully. "They are opening it, and on quite a large scale," Putin said.

As for agreements on pork supplies, which have not yet been achieved, "these are all current issues that require work at different levels of interaction," the head of state said. "We are making progress on each of them," he added.

According to Putin, Moscow can interact with Beijing in high-tech industries. "We continue to build nuclear power plants in China in considerable numbers. This is where we are certainly leaders and are showing very good results domestically and internationally," the President said.

"We are still to agree in the field of wide-body aircraft. This is difficult work, but we are making progress," the head of state went on.

"In the field of helicopter manufacturing, where we have an obvious competitive advantage in the world, we are working there together with the Chinese. We are also to produce high-capacity aircraft, there is a [relevant] agreement. We are cooperating in space," he said.

As Putin noted, it is important to recognize that China itself, under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has achieved results in the field of high technology. He did not agree with the words of the moderator that China scared the United States by creating an innovative chip using 7 nm technology.

"It is not with this they scared them. They scared them because they are big, there are one and a half billion of them and the economy is developing at a breakneck pace. That’s how they scared them. This is a problem for the States, indeed. And chips are important, but they are only one element," Putin said.

