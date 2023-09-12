Russia works on launching Mir cards in Thailand

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The rollout of Russian Mir payment cards throughout Thailand is currently in the works, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This is a topic being discussed by central banks," he said.

Mir cards are currently accepted in Cuba, Venezuela, Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, South Korea, and South Ossetia.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer; TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.