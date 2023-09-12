Russia working on introducing visa-free regime with Asian countries — senior diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia is actively working on canceling visas to Asian countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We have a rather successful visa regime with quite a few [Asian] countries," he said. "This is a very important task and we will continue to implement it," the senior diplomat added.

Earlier, Russian State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told TASS that Moscow was preparing intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel with 11 countries, including Malaysia, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.