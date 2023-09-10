EEF to discuss challenges for Far East

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The main business program of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will start on Monday, with more than ninety business events, including panel sessions, roundtables and business dialogs.

Forum attendees will review new current tasks, discussion problems of the changing global world, assess the state of affairs in Russian and global economy and industry, and determine new routes of interaction and integration in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.