Myanmar plans to sign agreements with Russia during Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Myanmar’s delegation to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plans to sign a number of agreements with the Russian side, including on tourism, the country’s Industry Minister Charlie Than told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, it is planned to sign some agreements, including on tourism," he said on the sidelines of the EEF. "I’m working on a metallurgical plant project in our country. The work is ongoing."

In his opinion, the economic cooperation between Russia and Myanmar is at a very high level and continues to develop rapidly.

"The cooperation between Russia and Myanmar is at a very good level at this point and it is developing rapidly. Last year, our prime minister visited Vladivostok. This year, our Russian partners invited us to continue to further develop our ties," Than added.

