Yandex, Xiaomi unveil first collaboration result

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Yandex and Xiaomi have presented the first collaboratively made Smart Display with the Alice voice assistant, the press service of Yandex told TASS.

" The new Xiaomi smart display with Alice — the product of Yandex’s first-ever collaboration with the Chinese manufacturer — is now available to preorder. The device can be used to stream videos and music, manage smart home devices, make calls, and more," the press service said.

The hardware part of the device was developed by Xiaomi and Yandex developed the software, the press service said. "The device can be controlled with voice commands or via the 10-inch touchscreen display," it noted.

"The display also acts as a hub for your smart home devices: you can ask Alice to turn on the light or start your robot vacuum. The device is compatible with various Xiaomi devices, from bulbs and sensors to humidifiers," Yandex said.