Investors in Khabarovsk Region prefer logistics, mineral resources sectors

KHABAROVSK, September 5. /TASS/. The business community in the Khabarovsk Region has prioritized investing in projects in the logistics and mineral resources extraction and processing industries, Viktor Kalashnikov, deputy chairman of the regional administration and regional economic development minister, told TASS.

The issue of improving the investment climate in Russia’s Far Eastern regions and support for the business community in implementing investment projects will be the focus of discussions at the Eastern Economic Forum on September 10-13 in Vladivostok.

"Over 130 investment projects are at different implementation stages in the region with investments totaling over six trillion rubles ($61.5 bln) and over 30,000 jobs to be created. Such sectors as transport and logistics, processing industries and mineral resources mining account for the largest volume of investments," Kalashnikov said.