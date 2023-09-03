Demand for oil and gas professionals soaring in Russia - HeadHunter

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The demand for oil and gas professionals soared by 43% year on year in January - August 2023 in annual terms, the HeadHunter online recruitment platform says in its research seen by TASS.

"In January - August 2023, Oil and Gas industry companies opened 127,600 vacancies, which is 43% more than in the like period of the last year - in other words, the demand for the staff in this sector soared by almost one and a half times. The greater portion of vacancies has been opened in Moscow - 9%, St. Petersburg - 6%, Ufa - 4%, Tyumen, and Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk - 3% in each," the company said in the research timed to the Oil and Gas Industry Workers Day celebrated in Russia on the first Sunday of September.

According to hh.ru, drivers, turners, fitters, design engineers, sales managers, welders, sellers and machine operators are in the highest demand in the sector.