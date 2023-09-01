Domodedovo Airport operates normally with all restrictions lifted

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Domodedovo Airport has started working in a normal mode, restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft, which were imposed from 5:39 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time, have been lifted, the airport’s press service of the airport.

"At present, Domodedovo Airport is operating in normal mode," the press service said, adding that the State Corporation of Air Traffic Control imposed temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft from 5:39 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. to ensure additional flight safety at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport.

Earlier, it was reported that about 58 flights have been delayed in Moscow, according to the online board of Moscow airports.

As of 7:05 a.m. Moscow time, 11 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo Airport, and one flight was canceled. At Vnukovo Airport, 17 flights were delayed. At Domodedovo Airport, 26 flights were delayed, and five flights were cancelled. At Zhukovsky Airport, four flights were delayed and two flights were canceled.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that a drone was downed in the Moscow Region’s Lyubertsy district. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.