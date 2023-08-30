Inter RAO not planning turbines production in joint venture with GE — CEO

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Inter RAO does not expect production of turbines within the framework of the joint venture with GE anymore, CEO of the Russian energy company Boris Kovalchuk told reporters.

"Concerning the future of the JV with GE, our partners and we need more discussion regarding their vision. It is premature to state at the moment that we have determined the fate from the standpoint of the shareholders’ equity. Regarding the [production] license, as you said, the decision was made together with GE not to develop production of gas turbines, so we are talking about maintenance," Kovalchuk said.

Service maintenance activities continue within the joint venture framework at present, the chief executive said. "The JV includes the plant and the service center in Kaluga. Accordingly, service activities continue there, the buildup of competences is underway there, and human resources are being reinforced," he noted.

US-based GE halted maintenance of gas turbines in Russia since June 19 of this year.