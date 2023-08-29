UAC 1H net profit reaches $46.03 mln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Net profit of UAC under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first half of 2023 amounted to 4.4 bln rubles ($46.03 mln) against a net loss of 13.3 bln rubles ($139.14 mln) a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

The company's revenue amounted to almost 188 bln rubles ($1.96 bln) against 118 bln rubles ($1.23 bln) a year earlier.

UAC profit from operating activities reached 236 mln rubles ($2.47 bln) against a loss of 5.5 bln rubles ($57.53 mln) a year earlier.