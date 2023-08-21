Russian Railways starts laying new tracks close to damaged section of Baikal-Amur railway

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Railways has started laying new tracks near the damaged section on the Baikal-Amur Main Railway (BAM) washout site, the company’s press service said.

"We are already laying a new track near the damaged line on the BAM washout area at the Nizhneangarsk - Kholodnaya haul. We started drying soil and forming an embankment without waiting until water completely recedes," Russian Railways said.

Main efforts are now directed at the same time to help regional authorities in responding to protective dam breaking and the return of the Kholodnaya river to its channel, the railway holding said.