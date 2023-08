MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s non-oil and gas budget revenues gained 7% in 1H 2023 year-on-year, Head of the Federal Tax Service Daniil Egorov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Non-oil and gas revenues <…> increased by 7%, with total growth reaching 1 trillion rubles ($10 bln)," he said.

According to data provided by cash register equipment, revenues grew by 13% in retail in January-June year-on-year, Egorov added.