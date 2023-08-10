Mutual tourist traffic of Russia, China to be about 0.5 mln people in 2023 — Ministry

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The mutual tourist traffic of Russia and China will be about 500,000 travelers in 2023, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told reporters.

"The mutual tourist traffic of Russia and China reached four million people in the pre-COVID year of 2019 - approximately two million individuals from each side. In 2023, according to forecasts of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the mutual tourist traffic will be about 500,000 persons," the press service said.

The launch of visa-free group traveling and the electronic visa for individual travelers will make it possible for the Russian tour industry to achieve pre-pandemic figures and even outpace them, the ministry noted.