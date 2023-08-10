Russia tops list of oil exporters to India, China in June — OPEC

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. In June 2023, Russia held on to its spot as the top oil supplier to China and India for the fifth month in a row, according to the August report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Russia accounted for almost 20% of total oil imports by China, according to OPEC. Saudi Arabia provided 15% of total supplies and Malaysia’s share was close to 11%. Overall, oil imports by China gained 5% month on month and stood at 12.7 mln barrels daily.

Russia has consistently been the top oil supplier to India over the last twelve months, supporting 45% of all Indian oil imports, OPEC said, citing data from the Kpler analytical agency. Iraq provided about 17% of supplies and Saudi Arabia - 16%. Total Indian oil imports lost 3% in June against May and totaled 4.7 mln barrels a day.