Putin, Ramaphosa discuss trade and economic cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed a number of issues of cooperation between the countries with a focus on strengthening trade and economic ties, the Kremlin press service reported.

"In continuation of the July 29 separate meeting between Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa, the leaders discussed a number of issues of practical cooperation between Russia and South Africa with a focus on strengthening trade, economic and investment ties," the press service said.

The Kremlin press service pointed out that Ramaphosa gave a positive assessment of the results of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, "which will undoubtedly contribute to further strengthening of cooperation between Russia and African countries."