Top Hungarian diplomat speaks over phone with Russian deputy PM

BUDAPEST, August 7. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that he spoke over the phone with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who reassured him that Russia will continue oil supplies in line with its contract liabilities.

"Today, I had a telephone conversation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister for energy issues Alexander Novak, who reassured us that the Russian partners will supply crude oil to Hungary in conformity with their contract obligations. So, energy security of our country is ensured," he wrote on his Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Russian oil is pumped to Hungary via the southern pipe of the Druzhba pipeline, which is exempt for the European Union’s sanctions. Some 4.9 million tons of oil were supplied to Hungary via this route in 2022. Oil from this pipeline also goes to oil refineries in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.