Russia must make its own planes before West returns to market, Putin says

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin called on domestic aircraft manufacturers to occupy the vacated niche left by foreign competitors before they return to the Russian market, he said at a meeting with the head of the Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov.

"There is a real chance for our producers to occupy the vacant niche. We must do this by all means," Putin said.

The President noted that "it is necessary to do [this] before foreign manufacturers return, and they want to."

At the meeting, the head of Rostec reported on growth in the production of combat aircraft and on the development of the production of civil aircraft. In particular, he mentioned plans for mass production of MC-21 and Tu-214 aircraft, noting that domestic airlines will need these aircraft to replace foreign models.

About main projects in aircraft industry

According to the Rostec CEO, by 2025, production of Tu-214 aircraft will reach 10 aircraft per year, and production of the SSJ 100 with Russian PD-8 engines will be 20 aircraft per year starting in 2024.

"By 2025, we will mass-produce 10 Tu-214s a year. These are aircraft that our airlines will really need today, since foreign companies will start to exit starting in 2025, but the aircraft will require overhauls," he said.

As for the MC-21 aircraft, according to Chemezov, its production will begin in 2024. It is planned to deliver the first 6 aircraft to Russian airlines.