Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Thursday

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices continued to grow on Thursday. By the end of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the MOEX index increased by 1.33% to 3,147.8 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 0.62% to 1,046.57 points.

At the end of the day, the dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 0.88% to 94.99 rubles, the euro rate added 0.23% and reached 103.24 rubles, the yuan rate rose by 0.37% to 13.12 rubles.

"The market still prefers to ignore the accumulated overheating, continuing to win back the factor of the ruble’s weakening, which today continued to increase losses against the dollar," said Alexander Bakhtin, an investment strategist at BCS World of Investments.

The external background remained generally negative on Thursday.

"The Bank of England, as expected, raised interest rates by 25 bp to 5.25%, which is the highest level in 15 years. The statistics of the day was not surprising - the July business activity index in the services sector (PMI) from Caixin slightly exceeded the forecast, and the corresponding indicator for the eurozone retreated more than expected, approaching the recession zone (50 points). The weekly number of applications for unemployment benefits in the US was within the forecast," the expert noted.

The Russian stock market finished trading slightly higher, mainly due to the strong financial results of large corporations, said Natalia Milchakova, a leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

The growth leaders were the shares of the energy company DEK (+32%). The leaders of growth were shares of FESCO (-5.9%).

According to a forecast by BCS World of Investments, on August 4, the MOEX index will be in the range of 3,025-3,150 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will fluctuate within 92-95 rubles.

According to the Freedom Finance Global forecast, tomorrow the MOEX index will again move in the range of 3,100 - 3,200 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 93-95 rubles, euro-to-ruble rate - in the range of 102-104 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate - in the range 12.9-13.3 rubles.