Putin wants trust between Russia, Africa carried over into economic cooperation

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin would like the political trust built between Russia and African nations to be carried over into economic cooperation.

At a meeting with the cabinet of ministers, Putin commented on Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov’s report on the results of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"We do have to translate the level of political trust [between African countries and Russia] into economic cooperation," Putin said.

"They feel Russia is a friend, and we also treat African countries as friends," the Russian president said.

Putin pointed out that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries are drafting agreements on a free trade zone with Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

"It is all North Africa. There are many more so-called development hotspots there, on that continent, and there are very interesting countries. So we cannot in any case miss out on other regions," Putin stressed.

The president cited expert assessments that Africa will develop in a positive direction, and "will catch up on what it missed out on in past decades."

"Therefore, we should take a comprehensive approach to these issues, without grabbing at one traditional thing," the president added.