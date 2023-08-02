Russian fish exports stay flat in 7M 2023 — Fish Union

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian fish exports in January - July 2023 saw no change from last year and amounted to 1.4 mln metric tons, the Fish Union’s press service told reporters.

"According to estimates from the analytical center of the Fish Union, fish exports from Russia reached 1.4 mln metric tons in January - July 2023, keeping their level from the like period in 2022. At the same time, the total cost of supplies plunged by 12% year on year to $2.9 bln," the press service said.

China ranks first in terms of fish exports from Russia, with its share growing to 53% in physical terms and 43% in value terms as of the end of the first seven months of 2023. The share of South Korea increased to 34% in physical and to 35% in money terms. The share of the Netherlands dropped to 8% in real terms but remained the same in terms of value (14%).

Frozen Alaskan pollock was the top exported product in January - July 2023. Its share stands at 44% of all supplies in physical terms and 21% in money terms. The main export destinations are China, South Korea, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Frozen herring accounts for 19% of all supplies in physical terms and 5% in value terms. The key destinations are China, South Korea, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.

Pollock filet is third (with a share of 5% in terms of volume and 7% in money terms). The key destinations are South Korea, the Netherlands and Germany.