Russian stock indices switch to mixed dynamics after growth at opening of trading

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices switched to mixed dynamics after their growth at the beginning of trading, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index decreased by 0.05% to 3,072.02 points, the RTS dollar index moved up by 0.01% to 1,057.56 points.

At the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange the MOEX index rose by 0.41% to 3,085.97 points, the RTS index went up by 0.22% to 1,059.74 points

By 10:18 Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble rate in the currency trading of the Moscow Exchange reached 91.48 rubles. (-0.13%), the euro rate fell by 0.35% to 100.44 rubles, the yuan rate fell by 0.43% to 12.753 rubles.