Russian stock market mixed on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with mixed dynamics, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.88% to 2,917.48 points. The RTS Index gained 0.14% to 1,016.53 points.

The dollar lost 1.17% to 90.23 rubles. The euro dropped by 2.09% to 100.5 rubles. The yuan lost 0.072% to 12.57 rubles.

The international background is showing neutral to negative dynamics at almost all platforms for the second day in a row. Nevertheless, the opening reporting season will start making its input little by little, Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World says.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within the range of 2,900 - 2,920 points tomorrow. Freedom Finance Global predicts the corridor for the Index to be 2,900 - 3,000 points.