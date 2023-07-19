Margarita Island in Venezuela begins taking Mir cards — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Mir payment cards will now be accepted on Margarita Island in Venezuela, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The start of [Mir card] payments has already begun on Margarita Island, which is ready to host and is accommodating Russian tourists," the Ambassador said. "This is actually in a test mode in Caracas already," the diplomat noted.

"These are technical issues. I believe appropriate specialists are working in this direction," he added.