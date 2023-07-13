Georgia's foreign trade turnover rises by 20% in six months

TBILISI, July 13. /TASS/. Georgia's foreign trade turnover amounted to $10.2 bln in January-June, which is 20.1% higher than the same figure in 2022, the National Statistical Service of Georgia said on Thursday.

"In the period from January to June 2023, the foreign trade turnover in goods amounted to $10.266 bln, which is 20.1% more than the figure of last year," the statement said.

Exports amounted to $2 bln (+19.2%), imports - $7.2 bln (+20.4%). The negative trade balance amounted to $4.1 bln, which is 40.6% of the total trade turnover.