Russia, Belarus plan to start creating Union State media holding in 2023

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus plan to start creating a media holding of the Union State in 2023, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said, answering to a query from TASS.

‘"We plan to start reforming the media of the Union State as early as this year. However, in order to resolve a number of issues related to creating the Union State’s media holding, decisions of the Supreme State Council of the Union State is required. It will convene next year," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that a plan to create a media holding of the Union State has already been coordinated by relevant ministries of Russia and Belarus. However, certain aspects of this media reform require approval from other governmental bodies.