Russian Foreign Ministry having no optimism on grain deal extension

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia cannot provide an optimistic assessment for prospects of grain deal extension, official spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Main parameters provided for in the [grain] deal do not work. Therefore nothing can be said about the optimism," the diplomat said.

On March 18, Russia announced the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by 60 days, until July 17. On June 30, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he did not see any justification for extending the agreements.