Russia needs to legislatively regulate artificial intelligence, two-thirds of lawyers say

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. More than 60% of lawyers surveyed believe that artificial intelligence (AI) activities in Russia should be subject to legislative regulation, the Moscow Digital School said in a research study reviewed by TASS.

"More than one half of lawyers (60.7%) are convinced that the field of artificial intelligence in Russia requires legislative regulation," the research study reads.

As regards the risks of AI use, 77% of respondents associate legal risks with potential disputes over copyright infringement, while 50% highlighted reputational risks due to the poor quality of AI services provided. Risks could also stem from potential disclosures of confidential information and overreliance on the technology, which could lead to a decline in the professionalism and competence of specialists, lawyers said.

"Survey respondents outlined the importance of enacting laws that would regulate copyright issues and other matters pertaining to determining the scope of powers of a titleholder to intellectual properties generated via AI," the research study indicates.

The second material aspect of potential regulation was the need to protect personal data and the confidentiality of information transmitted by people to AI-based services. Respondents emphasized in particular the importance of introducing a legal definition of artificial intelligence and regulating the ethical aspects of AI use. "Furthermore, the importance of introducing a marking system for materials created with the use of artificial intelligence was highlighted," the research study reads.

More than 500 lawyers at leading Russian IT companies and law firms that deal with intellectual property and IT issues at the senior associate level or higher participated in the survey.