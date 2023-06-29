UEC to produce over 100 TV7-117 engines per year by 2030 — general designer

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. UEC-Klimov, an affiliate of the United Engine Corporation (UEC), plans to produce more than a hundred TV7-117 series engines for fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft by 2030, chief designer Vsevolod Eliseev told TASS in an interview.

"In subsequent years, an average of 50 engine kits are planned to be delivered by 2026-2027. Accordingly, more than a hundred engines by 2030," Eliseev said.

In addition to engines to be mounted directly on airplanes and helicopters, it is planned to produce power units for the pool of replacement engines and the repair fund, he added.