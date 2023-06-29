Polymetal says re-domiciliation to Kazakhstan not to occur earlier than July 31

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Polymetal will not meet the scheduled timetable in connection with the re-domiciliation to the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan, which will not occur earlier than the end of July, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Given that the re-domiciliation will only occur after the conclusion of the company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting, a notice of which has been issued today and which is scheduled to be held on 25 July 2023, the company confirms that the re-domiciliation will not occur prior to the week commencing 31 July 2023, at the earliest," the statement reads.

Annual General Meeting will be held on July 25, 2023 in London, Polymetal noted.

Earlier, the company’s shareholders greenlighted its re-domiciliation from Jersey to the AIFC in Kazakhstan at an extraordinary meeting. As a result of re-domiciliation Polymetal’s main listing will move from LSE to the Astana International Exchange.

Polymetal is one of the world’s ten largest gold producers and five biggest silver makers. Its assets are located in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company has a portfolio of ten producing gold and silver mines and a pipeline of future growth projects.