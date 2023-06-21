PM Mishustin says projects worth $1.9 bln in development with Qatar

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Doha are working on joint projects totaling more than 160 bln rubles ($1.9 bln), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani

He noted that Moscow and Doha are expanding "interaction in the investment sphere."

"The Qatar Investment Authority is actively investing in leading Russian companies. Partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is developing successfully. A number of other joint projects worth more than 160 bln rubles or 7.2 bln Qatari rials are under development," Mishustin said.

Mishustin added that Russia is also ready to develop new air routes with Qatar. "Direct flights between our countries are now available on the Moscow-Doha route. We want to broaden the geography of our flights. I am confident that this will help improve, among other things, tourist exchanges and strengthen personal ties," he said.

Overall, according to Mishustin, Moscow sees cooperation with Doha in the transport sector promising. This also applies to the International North-South Transport Corridor, Russia’s PM added.